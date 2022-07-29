JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €23.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) received a €23.00 ($23.47) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 38.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €76.70 ($78.27) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 14.4 %

ETR:FME opened at €37.43 ($38.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €37.37 ($38.13) and a one year high of €69.96 ($71.39). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

