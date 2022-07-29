JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Walmart (NYSE:WMT) a $128.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Walmart Stock Up 2.5 %

WMT stock opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average of $137.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 14,883.3% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,119,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 6,198.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after buying an additional 1,434,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.



