JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims 888 (LON:888) Target Price to GBX 230

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on 888. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.22) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on 888 from GBX 500 ($6.02) to GBX 370 ($4.46) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.31) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 888 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 547.14 ($6.59).

888 Stock Performance

888 stock opened at GBX 147.20 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £657.00 million and a PE ratio of 981.33. 888 has a 12-month low of GBX 138.40 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 494 ($5.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 205.05.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

