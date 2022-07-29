JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Target Price to GBX 180

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.54) to GBX 735 ($8.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 195 ($2.35) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.37) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.41) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 509.38 ($6.14).

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 126.55 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £6.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1,801.43. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 98.94 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.84). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 144.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

