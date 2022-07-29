Karl Sternberg Purchases 1,000 Shares of Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) Stock

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating) insider Karl Sternberg purchased 1,000 shares of Herald Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,680 ($20.24) per share, with a total value of £16,800 ($20,240.96).

Karl Sternberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Karl Sternberg acquired 1,000 shares of Herald Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,727 ($20.81) per share, for a total transaction of £17,270 ($20,807.23).

Shares of HRI stock opened at GBX 1,722 ($20.75) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 383.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,654.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,820.94. Herald Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,545.76 ($18.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,670 ($32.17).

About Herald Investment Trust

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

