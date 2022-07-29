KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $64.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. KBR has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $56.94.

KBR Dividend Announcement

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,387.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in KBR by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in KBR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in KBR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 84,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $902,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

