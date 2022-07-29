Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 67,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $74,159,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE K opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $9,780,558.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,608,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,177,951.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $62,011,256. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.