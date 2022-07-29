Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

KGC stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

