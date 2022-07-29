Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €66.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KGX. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($89.80) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($90.82) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Kion Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €40.91 ($41.74) on Friday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($83.49). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €59.52.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

