KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 136.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $369.98 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.02 and a 200-day moving average of $348.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

