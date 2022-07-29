Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.57. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

Koil Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. Koil Energy Solutions had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%.

Koil Energy Solutions Company Profile

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

