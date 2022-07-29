L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.23

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.23 and traded as high as $14.35. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 3,411 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.B. Foster in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $156.27 million, a P/E ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter worth $24,663,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 59.5% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 145,446 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

