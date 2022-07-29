Lakeside Advisors INC. Sells 147 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lakeside Advisors INC. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.1% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $92.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $390.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

