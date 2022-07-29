Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $484.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $455.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.98.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $612.18.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

