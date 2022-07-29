Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $504.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $448.00 to $504.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $612.18.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $484.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $455.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.98. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 31.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

