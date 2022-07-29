Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $530.00 at UBS Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $510.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $612.18.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $484.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.98. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 21.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $1,387,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $124,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

