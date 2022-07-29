Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Lancaster Colony from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut Lancaster Colony from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ LANC opened at $133.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.90. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $116.85 and a one year high of $198.81.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancaster Colony

In related news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

