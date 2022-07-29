Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

Shares of LCI stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.02. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lannett

Lannett Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lannett during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Lannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 60.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

