Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Performance
Shares of LCI stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.02. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
