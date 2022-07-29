LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €90.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($141.84) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €86.42 ($88.18) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($100.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €85.54 and a 200 day moving average of €100.06.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

