Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 29,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 665,195 shares.The stock last traded at $44.42 and had previously closed at $43.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.10 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $40.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 109.44% and a negative net margin of 295.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,228,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332,773 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares during the period.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

