LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells $30,405.00 in Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $16,770.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,645.69.

On Monday, May 9th, Annie Armstrong sold 1,290 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $18,692.10.

On Thursday, April 28th, Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00.

LendingClub Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of LC stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LC shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

