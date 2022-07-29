Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Upgraded at KGI Securities

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at KGI Securities from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Li Ning Stock Performance
Shares of LNNGF stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.72.
About Li Ning
