Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Upgraded at KGI Securities

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at KGI Securities from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LNNGF stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.72.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

