Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

