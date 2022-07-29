Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 279 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.4% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.64. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

