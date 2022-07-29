LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.83

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $1.83. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 52,572 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPTH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $45.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 48.8% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 669,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Featured Stories

