Lion Electric (LEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Lion Electric to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LEV opened at C$6.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.14. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of C$5.23 and a 12-month high of C$19.99.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LEV shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.