Lion Electric (LEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Lion Electric to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Lion Electric Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:LEV opened at C$6.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.14. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of C$5.23 and a 12-month high of C$19.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on LEV shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, June 10th.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Read More
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.