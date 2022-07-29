LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOXU) Shares Down 15.3%

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOXU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 15.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.99. 1,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

LiveVox Stock Down 15.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35.

LiveVox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.