Lloyd Park LLC Has $495,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lloyd Park LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $337.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

