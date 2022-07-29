Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given New GBX 45 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 61 ($0.73) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 56 ($0.67).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 45.22 ($0.54) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.67). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.53. The company has a market cap of £31.19 billion and a PE ratio of 645.86.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22). In related news, insider Harmeen Mehta acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,361.45). Also, insider William Chalmers purchased 149,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

