Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Raised to GBX 55 at Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LLOY. Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 44 ($0.53) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 61 ($0.73) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 55.88 ($0.67).
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
LON LLOY opened at GBX 45.20 ($0.54) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.18 billion and a PE ratio of 644.43.
Insider Activity at Lloyds Banking Group
In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 149,910 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,664.22). Also, insider Harmeen Mehta purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,361.45).
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
