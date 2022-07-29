Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOGI. TheStreet downgraded Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 13,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.