Lords Group Trading’s (LORD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LON:LORD opened at GBX 79.50 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86. Lords Group Trading has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148 ($1.78). The stock has a market cap of £129.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2,650.00.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.
Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.
