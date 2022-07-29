Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 351.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.