Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.7 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

PG stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

