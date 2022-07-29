Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.78. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

