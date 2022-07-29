LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €750.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) received a €750.00 ($765.31) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MC. Barclays set a €825.00 ($841.84) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €730.00 ($744.90) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($714.29) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €675.00 ($688.78) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €731.00 ($745.92) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

EPA:MC opened at €662.90 ($676.43) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($265.87). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €588.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €624.81.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

