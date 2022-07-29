M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Up 12,512.6% in July

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 12,512.6% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.1 days.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Price Performance

MBAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 17.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 513.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 153,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at about $8,780,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at about $3,692,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

