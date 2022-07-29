MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

MacroGenics Stock Down 13.0 %

MacroGenics stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $196.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.24). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, CFO James Karrels acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $92,000.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

See Also

