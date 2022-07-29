Magnetar Financial Llc Sells 200,000 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Stock

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of Great Ajax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,149. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 800,000 shares of Great Ajax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $19,920,000.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of Great Ajax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $4,896,000.00.

Great Ajax Stock Up 0.5 %

AJX stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.74. Great Ajax Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.

Great Ajax Announces Dividend

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJX. Compass Point upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 334,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 46,995 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 0.7% in the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 324,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 134,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 200,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Articles

