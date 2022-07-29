MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) President Abdulhamid Hersiburane Sells 700 Shares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) President Abdulhamid Hersiburane sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $15,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $26.85.
MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.
About MainStreet Bancshares
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.
