Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE MFC opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

