Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,237 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MARA. Tobam raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 957.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MARA. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

