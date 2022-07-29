Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,854 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.67.

Shares of MAR opened at $158.09 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

