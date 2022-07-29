Martin & Co. Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,179,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $92.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $390.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.