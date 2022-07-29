Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRE shares. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Martinrea International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Martinrea International Stock Up 2.1 %

TSE:MRE opened at C$9.34 on Friday. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$7.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$750.63 million and a P/E ratio of 33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.10.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$990.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.5299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

