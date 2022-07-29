Matthew Rizik Purchases 2,300 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $21,942.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 271,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,221.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,344.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $21,597.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $21,816.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,625.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $21,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $21,222.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $21,336.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of RKT opened at $9.58 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

