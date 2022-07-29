McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $290.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.77.

MCD opened at $263.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.90 and a 200 day moving average of $247.73. The company has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

