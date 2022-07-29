McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $276.00 at Truist Financial

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $273.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.77.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $263.46 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.90 and a 200-day moving average of $247.73. The company has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

