McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $290.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Guggenheim to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.77.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $263.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.73.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

