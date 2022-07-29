Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$2.40 on Wednesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$1.59 and a 1-year high of C$7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.70.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

